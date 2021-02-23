Duchess of Cornwall offers special tour of Clarence House Is anyone else seriously excited?

The Duchess of Cornwall has donated a VIP tour of Clarence House.

In light of the current pandemic, the royal's charity, The Royal Osteoporosis Society, has been unable to hold dinner galas, but is launching an exciting Mother’s Day auction in their place.

Prizes including a VIP tour for six of Clarence House, where the Duchess lives with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and also up for grabs is a private dance lesson with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, a two-night stay at The Gunton Arms in Norfolk and even beautiful Alessandra Rich earrings.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales call Clarence House home

This will be the Royal Osteoporosis Society's first-ever online fundraising event and all money raised will go towards the charity's life-changing mission.

The ROS is the only UK-wide charity that is dedicated to bone health and osteoporosis, and by buying a raffle ticket entrants will be helping to support its work towards a cure for osteoporosis. Tickets go on sale 25 February.

Tickets cost £5, and even include Champagne Afternoon Tea at Firmdale’s Ham Yard Hotel.

Clarence House

Speaking about his involvement in the raffle, Strictly's Craig – who is an Ambassador of the Royal Osteoporosis Society - said: “What an amazing opportunity to get your mum something special this Mother’s Day. And you can support the Royal Osteoporosis Society on its mission to improve the bone health of the nation."

He continued: "From big to small, there really is something for everyone – even a dance lesson with me – so let’s work towards a future without osteoporosis.”

You can find out more details about the exciting raffle and the important work of the charity here.

