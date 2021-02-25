The Queen reveals hope for 2021 in sweet and rare message to royal fan The monarch is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle

The Queen endured a very difficult 2020. Not only was she faced with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family and the announcement of two royal divorces, but the pandemic hit and she has been self-isolating since March last year in Windsor.

This year hasn't gotten off to a great start for the monarch, either. The 94-year-old is mourning the deaths of her close friend Lord Samuel Vestey and first cousin Lady Mary Colman and is likely to be worried for her husband Prince Philip, who has been in hospital for nine days, fighting an infection.

Despite that, the Queen has found the time to reply to the thousands of Christmas cards she and her husband received during the festive season and in a rare move, she has revealed her hope for this new year.

The letter, which royal fan katsroyalletters has shown on her Instagram, reads: "The Queen thanks you for the message you sent for Christmas and the New Year.

"Her Majesty greatly appreciates your kind thought at this time and hopes 2021 will be a happier year for us all."

Prince Philip is currently in hospital whilst the Queen remains in Windsor Castle

The message no doubt refers to the pandemic and the tough times everyone has experienced over the last 12 months.

Her Majesty's replies over the past years have always been the same, with the message typically reading: "The Queen thanks you for the message you sent for Christmas and New Year.

"Her Majesty is the most grateful for your kind words and your thoughtfulness in writing at this time."

The Queen is currently living in Windsor Castle, and it's here where she spent Christmas and New Year with Prince Philip.