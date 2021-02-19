Prince Philip to remain in hospital for further 'observation' – details The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on Tuesday

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain in hospital over the weekend – and possibly into next week – it has been reported.

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday.

A royal source said: "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.

WATCH: Prince Philip's incredible life achievements

"As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

Prince Philip will remain in hospital for observation

HELLO! understands that Prince Philip, who is said to be in "good spirits", walked into hospital by himself after travelling by car and that it was not an emergency admission. The stay in hospital is purely precautionary and the illness is not COVID-19 related.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and her husband have been spending lockdown. On Thursday, she carried out her first official in-person event of the year, making one of her most senior royal aides, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle

He was awarded the honour on Thursday afternoon during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle where the Queen has been spending the lockdown.

On Wednesday, Her Majesty carried out another engagement, speaking by phone to Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy. The royal family's Twitter account confirmed her virtual call shortly after Philip's hospitalisation was announced.

The monarch will celebrate her 95th birthday in April, while Philip is set to mark his 100th birthday on 10 June.

