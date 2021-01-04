Very sad news for the Queen following death in royal family Lady Mary Colman passed away at the age of 88

Tributes have been paid to Lady Mary Colman, who has passed away at the age of 88, at her home in Norfolk. Lady Mary was a first cousin to the Queen as the daughter of Captain Michael Bowes-Lyon and Elizabeth Margaret Cator. Captain Bowes-Lyon was one of the Queen Mother's four brothers.

Lady Mary was born and raised in Bedfordshire. At the age of 19, she married Sir Timothy Colman, a member of the Colman mustard family. Together, the couple were frequent guests at both Balmoral and Sandringham, and enjoyed a close relationship with the royal family.

Sir Mary and Sir Timothy welcomed five children together; sons James and Matthew and daughters, Sabrina, Emma and Sarah, who is currently the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire.

The sad news comes after the Queen shared an emotional message with the nation on social media to mark New Year's Eve.

Lady Mary Colman pictured with Prince Charles

Her Majesty posted a series of photos from the past year, including one of her and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary by reading a card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Captioning the photos, the 94-year-old wrote: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again” - Her Majesty The Queen. Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

The Queen shared a heartfelt message to mark the start of 2021

Similarly, in her Christmas Day address, the monarch reflected on the past year and spoke of her pride in the nation, saying: "In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played."

