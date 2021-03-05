Meghan Markle's best friends passionately defend her following palace bullying claims

Meghan Markle's best friends, including Javina Gavankar, Lindsay Roth and Daniel Martin, have taken to social media in a move to defend her friend after it was revealed she was the subject of a bullying complaint while living at Kensington Palace with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan's close friend Javina Gavankar has shared a passionate tweet in support of the Duchess, directly referencing the bullying claims.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully'. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lindsay shared two never-before-seen pictures with Meghan - one taken when they graduated for Northwestern University and one on Lindsay's wedding day, in which Meghan acted as bridesmaid - and wrote: "Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen first-hand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.

"If she's driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner."

The TV creator and producer added: "She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She's more than just a cover story.

Lindsay and Meghan have been friends for 22 years

"She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still - without a doubt - this very same woman today."

Meghan's loyal makeup artist Daniel Martin quickly commented on the post, writing, "Thank you for sharing this honey," before sharing his own tribute to the Duchess. Posting a snap of Meghan as he applied her blush, he quoted Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.



Daniel Martin also spoke out in support of Meghan

"'Because she isn't self centered, people can see the light in her. Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example. Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her,'" he wrote.