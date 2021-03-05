Meghan Markle's friend shares heartfelt social media post in support of Duchess The Sussexes now live in the US

One of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends took to social media to offer words of support for Meghan in a heartfelt social media post.

Silver Tree, who attended the royal wedding in May 2018, shared a series of heartfelt photographs with her friend, including what appeared to be a now-deleted image of Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie.

READ: Meghan Markle wins bid for front page statement in High Court case

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan says she feels 'liberated' to be able to speak for herself

The last time the tot was seen in public was on the Sussexes' tour of Africa in September 2019.

The couple also released a Christmas card photo in December 2020, which featured an illustration of Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs, Guy and Pula playing in the garden of their Montecito home.

Archie is set to become a big brother when the Duke and Duchess welcome their second child in the coming months.

Silver wrote in the reposted caption: "This is Meg. A real person - not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.

"She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers..."

MORE: Meghan Markle says she feels 'liberated' to be able to speak for herself in Oprah interview

The Sussexes' 2020 Christmas card photo

She continued: "The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them - just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends - us before her.

"When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you - hands all the little secrets it offers over to you so you'll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up.

"On her wedding day she checks in on me the morning of. It's her day, the world is standing by, it's a lot - but she wants the day to be special for me. 'You’ve come such a long way' she says 'Are you jet lagged?' she says 'I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready' she says...

"She gives you peonies on your birthday."

Harry, Meghan and Archie in Africa in 2019

Silver continued: "When my son was going through a scary, complicated diagnosis she is the friend who stopped everything and helped map out, step by step, how we would navigate things. She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan. That's another one of her gifts - making you feel like you can get through anything.

"She's the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been.

"This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She’s always been this person.

"She's not a headline. She's my friend. I love her."

Meghan's best friends actress Janina Gavankar, college friend Lindsay Roth and makeup artist Daniel Martin also took to Instagram on Friday in a move to defend their friend.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.