What has the royal family said about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview? The two-hour TV special will air on 7 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on CBS on 7 March, but how did the royal family react to the news?

While there has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace, HELLO! understands that since Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, their media commitments are matters for them and that they had no obligation to inform the royal household of their plans.

WATCH: Meghan says she feels 'liberated' to be able to speak for herself

The US network shared previews from the interview throughout the week, with Meghan saying she feels "liberated" and "able to speak for myself" in a clip released on Friday.

Oprah also revealed she first approached the Duchess for an interview a few months before Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018 - which the US chat show host attended.

When asked by Oprah: "What is right about this time?" Meghan responded: "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then."

The interview was filmed at a location in Santa Barbara

Earlier clips showed Oprah questioning Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced", and later asking the Duchess: "Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?"

The footage then cut to Harry, who remarked: "My biggest fear was history repeating itself."

At the end of the first preview, Oprah, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbours in their Montecito neighbourhood in California, told the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

The palace confirmed in mid-February that the Sussexes will not be returning to royal duties after stepping back in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said shortly after the palace statement: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

