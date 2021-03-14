Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to grandson August in Mother's Day post Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with Jack Brooksbank in February

Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother to baby August following his arrival in February, and Prince Andrew's ex-wife paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Mother's Day.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of her late mum, Susan Barrantes, who passed away in 1998, alongside a sweet message about August.

She wrote: "To my mum, you are with me everyday and you would be so proud of your Great Grandson August. Thank you for all you taught me and the joy you showed me."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson gives shout out to 'grandpa' Prince Andrew

August is the first child of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and was born on 9 February.

The 61-year-old thrilled fans when she shared a series of photos of her new grandson to social media last month.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to her late mother alongside a sweet tribute to grandson August

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared the official photos released of August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, showing him swaddled in a blue blanket in his dad's arms, as he clutched his mum's finger.

Sarah captioned them: "As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with baby son August

In an exclusive quote obtained by HELLO!, the new grandmother opened up about her joy, saying: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother.

"August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

August and his proud new parents are currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located just a short distance from Royal Lodge.

The Royal Lodge is a Grade II-listed property, with a total of 30 rooms inside.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.