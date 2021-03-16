Princes William and Harry finally talk after Oprah interview but friend says it was 'unproductive' Gayle King claimed the brothers have spoken with each other

The Duke of Sussex has spoken to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William for the first time since his and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired last week.

Meghan's friend Gayle King told CBS This Morning: "Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.

"The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop royal monogram in official stationery

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan interview

It comes after William addressed allegations of racism within the royal family from the Sussexes' interview.

During a public appearance with wife Kate at a school in east London, William told a reporter: "We're very much not a racist family."

When asked last Thursday, if he had been in touch with his brother Harry, the Duke added: "No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do."

MORE: Michelle Obama calls for 'forgiveness' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

MORE: Meghan Markle comments on Kate Middleton's wedding in unearthed post

Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah

Buckingham Palace released a statement last Tuesday after the programme aired on CBS in the US on 7 March.

The statement on behalf of the Queen read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

Talks between the brothers were reportedly "unproductive"

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.