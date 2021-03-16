Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop royal monogram in official stationery The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unveiled brand new stationery with their Archewell foundation logo, instead of their royal monogram.

The change could be seen in a letter that Meghan sent to Robert Clack school in Dagenham, east London, last week.

The Duchess previously visited the secondary school on International Women's Day during one of her final royal engagements in the UK in 2020.

Last year some royal fans wondered why Prince Harry and Meghan were still using the crown logo, known as a coronet, above their monogram on their letters, despite stepping back from royal duties.

The reason behind this appeared to be because Harry is the son of an heir apparent, Prince Charles, in line with the announcement after his and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

Archewell's logo can be seen in Meghan's letter

After the couple's wedding in May 2018, a coat of arms was created for the Duchess and she was assigned a coronet.

As explained in a statement from the royal household at the time: "A coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the heir apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves."

In February, Harry and Meghan updated their Archewell website to include their current projects, including their Netflix and Spotify partnerships.

Harry and Meghan carried out their final royal engagements in the UK in March 2020

In recognition of International Women's Day, the Sussexes have also included a section of suggestions on how people can carry out acts of compassion to support women in their lives and their community.

And on Friday, the Archewell foundation said it would be providing support to Colour of Change, Mind, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

Olivia Crellin, founder of PressPad, told HELLO!: "It's been such a crazy week for so many people who have been touched by the issues that came up in the Sussexes' Oprah interview, and here we are at PressPad, doing our thing as a small social enterprise and now a charity, trying to survive in the pandemic and keep supporting young under-represented people in media… I just didn't believe it when I saw their email, but I replied to them straight away and here we are now."

"It's been a really lovely moment," she added. "We're really grateful. The message they're sending is so powerful and they're helping us get to our vision faster. A lot of work still needs to be done so every donation really helps."

