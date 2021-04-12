Why Prince Harry is allowed to leave quarantine to attend Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be held on 17 April

The Duke of Sussex will be able to attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday on compassionate grounds, HELLO! understands.

Normally, the quarantine period for people entering the UK during the pandemic is ten days, which would mean that Harry – who is flying in from his new home in Santa Barbara – would otherwise miss his grandfather's funeral.

However, the rules stipulate that it is possible to attend funerals without completing the full quarantine.

Official government guidance reads: "You can leave your place of self-isolation in limited circumstances, including on compassionate grounds.

"This includes attending a funeral of a household member, a close family member or a friend (if neither household member or close family member can attend the funeral). You must continue to self-isolate at all other times."

Harry will still have to follow other COVID-19 regulations, including practising social distancing, testing negative in the three days before he travels, and completing a passenger locator form with details of where he will be spending quarantine.

Prince Harry always looked up to his grandfather

He will have to undergo further tests on the second and eighth day after his arrival and to book a travel test package, which involves two tests – one to be taken on or before the second day of his quarantine, and the second on or after the eighth day.

However, he could choose to pay £130 for a private test from an approved supplier five days into his quarantine, which would mean he could potentially leave sooner, as part of the Test to Release scheme.

It was announced on Saturday that Harry would be making the journey to the UK, but that his wife Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, was advised by her doctors not to fly.

Prince Philip's sad death was announced on Friday morning, beginning a period of mourning for the royal family.

