The Queen pictured for the first time on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel on Saturday 17 April

The Queen has been pictured for the first time since her husband the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last Friday.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the monarch, 94, was spotted driving herself in her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle, on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen wore sunglasses and was accompanied in the car by her two puppies – a corgi and a dorgi – on Friday afternoon.

According to the newspaper, a single Queen's Guard stood to attention as Her Majesty drove from the castle towards Frogmore Gardens.

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are currently residing at Frogmore Cottage – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home – as is grandson, Prince Harry, who flew in from the US on Monday ahead of the funeral.

Earlier on Friday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, viewed floral tributes for Prince Philip outside St George's Chapel, where the Duke's funeral will take place on Saturday.

The Queen's four children and eight grandchildren, along with some of their spouses, will be in attendance at the service. Only 30 guests are able to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Wessexes viewed floral tributes at St George's Chapel

While the monarch will be accompanied by her lady-in-waiting as she arrives at the funeral in a State Bentley, members of the royal family will also walk in the procession.

They include Prince Charles, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, the Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Also in the procession will be six of the Duke of Edinburgh's staff members, including his personal protection officer, his private secretary, two valets and two pages.

