At Prince Philip's funeral procession on Saturday, Prince William and Prince Harry were separated by their elder cousin Peter Phillips because of royal protocol.

Peter Phillips is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the late Prince Philip and was born to Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on 15 November 1977. He is also the older brother of Zara Tindall.

Unlike other royals, Peter doesn't have an honorific title, with his parents turning down the offer when he was born.

In the ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Peter explained: "We were always brought up on the understanding that we were gonna have to work. We were gonna have to go out and earn, earn our living. Regardless of the fact of who our grandmother or who our mother was."

Peter Phillips walked in between Princes William and Harry in the third row of the funeral procession

Peter attended the University of Exeter where he graduated with a degree in sport science and would go on to work for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and then the Williams racing team as a sponsorship accounts manager.

He left the team in 2005 to take up a job at the Royal Bank in Scotland, and in 2012 took on a job as managing director of SEL UK, a position that he still holds today.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne led the royals walking behind the coffin

In 2003, he met Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly, and the couple began dating. Their engagement was announced on 28 July 2007.

The couple were married the following year on 17 May 2008 by the Dean of Windsor at a service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Peter is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip

The pair had two daughters together, Savannah, born on 23 April 2011, and Isla, born on 29 March 2012. Their daughters are currently 17th and 18th in line to the throne respectively.

Peter and Autumn separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in February 2020. In a statement, the former couple confirmed that they would continue to live on their Gloucestershire estate in order to bring up their daughters.

Peter and Autumn married in 2008 before divorcing in 2020

