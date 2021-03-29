Peter Phillips' visit to Scotland was strictly business and there's 'no romance' with family friend HELLO! understands that Princess Anne's son stayed with a family friend

Peter Phillips is not dating family friend Lindsay Wallace, sources close to Princess Anne's son have said whilst confirming that his visit to her home in Scotland was purely for business.

It comes after Peter, 43, was quizzed by the police over a potential breach of lockdown rules for travelling from his home in Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

However, it was decided that Peter hadn't breached any rules when he said he was there for business with his company XF Medical, which provides rapid COVID tests.

READ: Princess Anne has another reason to celebrate after birth of grandson

HELLO! understands that Peter stayed the night at Lindsay's home in St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, as there were no hotels in the area open due to lockdown.

When Peter previously visited Lindsay, who went to school with his younger sister Zara Tindall, in August it's understood that he was with his children, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and a group of friends. However, HELLO! understands that Peter did not stay with Lindsay on that occasion, and the families had met at a local beach in St Cyrus.

Lindsay also attended Zara's wedding to rugby player Mike Tindall in Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011.

MORE: Who is Zara Tindall's friend Dolly who helped deliver son Lucas?

MORE: Royal great-grandchildren who share a special connection with the Queen and Prince Philip

Peter and wife Autumn separated in late 2019

Peter separated from his wife, Autumn, in late 2019 and the couple announced their decision to divorce in February 2020.

Despite reports at the time saying she planned to return to Canada after the split Autumn has remained in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

The Queen's eldest grandson, who is 16th in line to the throne, is also a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.