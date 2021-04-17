The moving reason why the Queen chose to have Prince Philip's coffin in her private chapel The Duke of Edinburgh will be buried on 17 April

The Duke of Edinburgh is due to be buried on Saturday 17 April at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

But since his "peaceful" death on 9 April, Prince Philip has been lying-in-rest at a private chapel within the grounds that he designed himself.

Following a fire at the castle in 1992, Philip oversaw the restoration project and found a little room that he turned into a small, private chapel for the Queen.

According to ITV, this is where Philip's coffin has been resting since his death. The room is next to Her Majesty's private apartments so Philip has been close by to his wife – however, his coffin will be moved ahead of the Procession on Saturday.

In a clip shared on Twitter by ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship, Philip can be seen giving him a tour of the room as he explains some of the details of the renovation.

Philip's coffin will be moved from the Private Chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle on Saturday morning.

The private chapel where Prince Philip has been lying-in-rest was show to @itv cameras by the Prince himself.

It’s next to the Queen’s private apartments so she’s been able to have him close by this week.

— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 17, 2021

Prince Philip previously gave ITV a tour of the Private Chapel

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke, who championed British design and engineering throughout his lifetime, is understood to have had a hand in commissioning two of the vehicles some years ago.

While one will be used in his funeral procession, a second is available as a back-up.

Members of the royal family and the Duke of Edinburgh's family, who are not taking part in the procession, will depart Windsor Castle by car for St George's Chapel.

Philip has been nearby the Queen since his death

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

At 2.45 pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

Other representatives from regiments associated with the Duke will "pay compliments" from the Castle’s quadrangle as the coffin departs the State Entrance.

Meanwhile, the Queen will arrive in a State Bentley and will be accompanied by a lady-in-waiting.

