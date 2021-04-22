Prince William celebrates major decision in rare personal tweet The Duke is President of the FA

Prince William took to Twitter on Wednesday with a personal message of celebration.

The Duke of Cambridge – who is President of the Football Association – responded publicly to the news that all six Premier League sides have withdrawn from the proposed European Super League after a huge public backlash.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton make first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral

Manchester City were the first club to pull out, followed by Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George celebrates watching Aston Villa

In his tweet, William said he was pleased that the clubs' supporters had been listened to. He wrote: "I'm glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to. It is really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels.

READ: Prince William and Kate mark the Queen's first birthday without her husband Prince Philip

MORE: Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte shopping in London: details

"As President of the FA, I'm committed to playing my part in that work. W."

Prince William is President of the Football Association

William, 38, famously supports Aston Villa football club and has been seen attending matches on a number of occasions. He has also passed on his love of the beautiful game to his children, namely seven-year-old Prince George, who was seen celebrating at his first Aston Villa match against Norwich City in 2019.

MORE: The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The young royal was also pictured in an England football shirt in the official photos released by mum Kate to celebrate his sixth birthday.

The Cambridges pictured watching William's beloved Aston Villa

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.

The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.