One of the Queen's most trusted aides gets surprising new job Lord Geidt worked as the monarch's private secretary

The Queen's former private secretary and most trusted, senior advisor Lord Christopher Geidt has landed himself a surprising new job alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris announced on Wednesday that Lord Geidt will serve as the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.

His first task in his new role will be "ascertaining the facts" surrounding the refurbishment of Boris' Downing Street flat, where he lives with fiancée Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred, and how it was paid for.

He will also advise the Prime Minister on "any further registration of interests that may be needed".

A statement from No.10 read: "The Prime Minister is grateful for Lord Geidt’s willingness to assume this important role, and for the particular contribution it will make to the maintenance of the integrity of the Ministerial Code.

"Consistent with the new terms of reference for the role of Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, and subsequent to the Cabinet Secretary’s evidence to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday, the Prime Minister and Lord Geidt have agreed that Lord Geidt will begin by ascertaining the facts surrounding the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and advise the Prime Minister on any further registration of interests that may be needed.

Lord Geidt has taken on a new role with Boris Johnson

"In doing this, Lord Geidt will draw on the work presently being undertaken by the Cabinet Secretary, to coincide with the publication of a new List of Ministers’ Interests."

Lord Geidt left his role as the Queen's private secretary – which he held for ten years – in 2017. He later took up a seat in the House of Lords and he is also Chairman of King’s College London.

His new appointment comes five months after the resignation of his predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, who quit in November over bullying allegations against Priti Patel.

Sir Alex claimed Priti had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her" while Boris cleared her of wrongdoing.

