Princess Charlotte's royal first in new birthday photo Prince William and Kate's daughter turned six on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her sixth birthday on Sunday and royal fans were quick to comment on her resemblance to her father, Prince William, and her great-grandmother, the Queen.

But that wasn't the only detail – the new snap, taken by mum Kate in Norfolk, is the first time we've seen Charlotte without one of her signature hair accessories.

READ: Happy news for William and Kate following wedding anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate release sweet family video to celebrate tenth anniversary

Ever since her first birthday, the young royal has been pictured with a bow in her hair, or more recently, styled in a braid or a ponytail. The new birthday portrait seemingly marked the first time Charlotte has been pictured with her hair loose around her face.

William and Kate shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte

The six-year-old was also wearing a £59 floral dress by British children's clothing brand Rachel Riley, which has already sold out.

Charlotte is the middle child and only daughter of William and Kate. She was born at 08:34 in May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London – the same hospital where Kate gave birth to her two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

MORE: Princess Charlotte is adorable in Rachel Riley dress for sweet sixth birthday photo

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares new photos of baby August as she praises husband Jack on special day

Kate and Charlotte pictured in Canada in 2016

William and Kate also marked their youngest child Prince Louis' third birthday on 23 April, sharing a new photo of their son proudly posing on a balance bike ahead of his first day at Willcocks Nursery School.

The couple then celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April, with Kensington Palace releasing two gorgeous new photos of the Duke and Duchess for the occasion.

And in another surprise for fans, William and Kate shared a charming home video, which showed the family-of-five going for walks on a beach and toasting marshmallows at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.