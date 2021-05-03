Princess Eugenie shares new photos of baby August as she praises husband Jack on special day Jack Brooksbanks celebrated his birthday on 3 May

Princess Eugenie has called her husband "exceptional" in an adorable new birthday post.

Jack Brooksbanks celebrated his 35th birthday on 3 May, and Eugenie took to social media to praise her "love" and post new pictures of Jack with their baby boy August.

"You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love," she shared.

In the first picture, Jack is holding their son close to his chest, with the little boy wearing a monogrammed cardigan by Charlene Holden of Uncool Wool.

In a second, Jack has August tucked into an Artipoppe Yin Yang baby carrier and wrapped up in a fleece jacket, while a third shows Jack walking ahead along a river path.

Jack has turned 35

Their royal baby arrived on Tuesday 9 February at 8.55am, titled August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The name announcement was shared on the princess' Instagram page on 20th February 2021, 11 days after the birth and the day after the Duke of York's 61st birthday.

The new parents looked over the moon in photographs they shared of themselves with baby August.

Eugenie shared a series of sweet new snaps

Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express.

"We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.