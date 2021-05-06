The Queen shares birthday tribute to her great-grandson Archie Archie is the monarch's eighth great-grandchild

The Queen has wished her great-grandson Archie a very happy second birthday.

A sweet photo was posted on Her Majesty's official Twitter and Instagram accounts that showed Prince Harry and Meghan with their son shortly after his birth during a photocall at Windsor Castle.

The caption read: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," along with a red balloon emoji.

Archie is the firstborn child of the Sussexes and the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen. He was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London and was given the full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with his middle name Harrison meaning 'son of Harry'.

At the time, the Queen shared a statement on behalf of herself and her late husband Prince Philip, saying: "Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family."

The Queen wished Archie a happy birthday on social media

Harry and Meghan, who are expecting a baby daughter this summer, are incredibly protective over their son but have shared sweet anecdotes about him in the past – including the Christmas present the Queen gifted her great-grandchild, who is based in the US.

During an interview with James Corden earlier this year, Harry proudly said: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

The Queen sent Harry and Meghan a waffle maker for their son Archie last Christmas

Harry continued: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

The Sussexes will no doubt celebrate their son's birthday with their loved ones in California, but will also perhaps arrange a video call with the Queen. During their interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan revealed they pick up the phone often to check in with Her Majesty.

