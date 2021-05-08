Kate Middleton is too relatable in candid picture after book launch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge marked the launch of her Hold Still photography book with some surprise engagements and a sweet hidden book hunt on Friday, and it looks like she was anxious to see if it had been a success!

Kate was pictured checking her phone as she left The Royal London Hospital on Friday, and could even be seen holding her face in her hands as her assistant also looked on her phone.

Royal fan @LadyParky79 tweeted the picture and sweetly captioned it: "Kate is all of us checking the #hsbookfairies hashtag right now..."

WATCH: Kate visits The Royal London Hospital to see how art is used to help patients

The Duchess is rarely seen with her phone, so we wouldn't be surprised if she was keen to check the reaction to the book's launch, and see how many had been interacting with the search around the UK. Of course, she may also have been checking in on her children or responding to emails.

Kate and her husband Prince William recently changed the handle of their official Instagram account to 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge', and have seemingly taken even more of a modern and personal approach to sharing their work online.

Kate was pictured checking her phone from the car

On Friday morning, the Duchess teased royal fans with a video clip shared on their Instagram account, which showed her leaving a copy of the book outside Kensington Palace for someone to find.

Kate has teamed up with The Book Fairies, a literary movement which urges readers to share books which they have read and enjoyed by leaving them in public spaces for others to find. In total, 150 copies of the book have been hidden in secret locations across the UK by the Hold Still judging panel.

She appeared to clasp her hands to her face, too

As more and more copies were found, the royal couple eagerly shared the posts on their Instagram Story - we wonder if Kate was looking through all the updates!

The original post read: "Let the search begin! We've joined @bookfairies_uk for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.

"Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown.

"This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today in UK bookshops and online."

