Prince Louis hasn't reached this royal milestone yet Prince William and Kate's youngest child turned three last month

There have been a number of royal weddings over the past decade, and the youngest members of the Queen's family have often been given starring roles in the bridal party.

But we're yet to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, make his public debut at a wedding.

READ: All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cutest bridesmaid and pageboy moments from Harry and Meghan's wedding

Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been a pageboy and bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 and also for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in October 2018.

George and Charlotte made their wedding debuts at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, and also joined the bridal party for Kate's close friend, Sophie Carter, in September 2018.

Louis was less than a month old when Harry and Meghan married, and just five months old when Eugenie and Jack tied the knot.

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice has just made royal history

MORE: Adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys: Prince George, Princess Eugenie, Prince William, more

George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017

It's thought that George, Charlotte and Louis would have been given starring roles at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding in May 2020, had the original ceremony gone ahead.

Instead, the couple were wed at a smaller affair in Windsor last July with their closest family and friends due to restrictions.

George and Charlotte at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018

Kate's younger brother, James Middleton and his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, also had to postpone their wedding last year. While the couple have yet to announce a new date for their nuptials, it seems likely that George, Charlotte and Louis will be given roles in the bridal party.

Prince Louis celebrated two new milestones last month – his third birthday and his first day at Willcocks Nursery School.

The Cambridges were spotted leaving Kensington Palace by helicopter over the weekend, accompanied by their new puppy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.