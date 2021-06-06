Why we might not see a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby for a while The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Lili on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the happy news of their daughter's birth on Sunday, and royal fans will no doubt be delighted. The couple have touchingly named their little girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, names that pay tribute to her great-grandmother and late grandmother and great-grandfather.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan announce daughter's name - the sweet meaning behind it

However, it may be a while longer before we see an official photo of the Royal Family's latest arrival.

Since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family last year, the couple have taken a more private approach to releasing photographs, with their most recent birthday snapshot of their son Archie, two, not featuring his face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's beautiful handwritten note inside her new children's book

In addition, as they are no longer senior royals, they don't have the same pressure to release photos and information.

MORE: Why Archie and his baby sister could make their Buckingham Palace balcony debuts next year

SEE: 16 of Archie Harrison's major milestones revealed

They took two days to inform the public of their daughter's birth, for example, so are likely to be in no rush to share her first photo.

The couple stepped back from royal duties last year

The couple announced the news of Lilibet's arrival on Sunday, revealing that Meghan had given birth on Friday in a local Santa Barbara hospital which is a short drive from the family's California home.

Their statement read: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

Meghan and Harry's oldest child Archie was born in May 2019

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.