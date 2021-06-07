Princess Charlotte shares a sweet connection with Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet The Sussexes welcomed their baby girl on 4 June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the happy news on Sunday that their baby girl arrived on Friday 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Prince Harry and Meghan also proudly confirmed their daughter's name as Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, paying tribute to the Queen's family nickname and the late Princess Diana. But the new royal baby also shares a sweet connection with her cousin, Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's only daughter was born in May 2015 and her full name was confirmed as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle names in honour of Her Majesty and Princess Diana.

In fact, many of the Queen's female children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have the middle name Elizabeth, starting with the monarch's own daughter, Princess Anne.

Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in turn chose to name their second daughter Lena Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary.

The Sussexes have named their daughter Lilibet in honour of the Queen

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also chose to name their second daughter Isla Elizabeth.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby in autumn, and it seems likely that they will choose Elizabeth as a middle name if they have a girl.

Princess Eugenie and Zara both welcomed sons earlier this year and chose to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh with their choice of middle names. Eugenie's son was born in February and his full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, while Zara's baby boy, born in March, is Lucas Philip Tindall.

