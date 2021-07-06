Kate Middleton to miss out on reunion with Crown Princess Mary - details England and Denmark face each other on Wednesday

The Duchess of Cambridge will miss the chance of meeting Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, at the European Championship on Wednesday evening. The Danish royals will, however, be reunited with Prince William, who is confirmed to watch the match between England and Denmark.

The royals will come together at Wembley Stadium to support their nations as the two teams fight for a place in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Kate, 39, is currently isolating at Kensington Palace after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed that the Duchess was alerted on Friday afternoon, after her visit to Wimbledon.

The news broke about Kate's isolation when a spokesperson said: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

It's believed that Kate and Princess Mary were last reunited art Royal Ascot in 2016. Prior to then, it was during a visit to Copenhagen in 2011. They both went to an aid centre to raise awareness of the famine in east Africa. Along with their husbands, the royals spent 15 minutes packing boxes with emergency supplies.

Meanwhile, both William and Kate were among the spectators who watched England's victory against Germany last week. They were joined by their eldest son, Prince George, who has since been dubbed the country's "lucky mascot".

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Mary at Royal Ascot in 2016

The Danish royals are also avid football fans. Over the course of the tournament, they have been spotted cheering on their national team with their son Prince Christian, and nephews, Prince Felix of Denmark and Prince Nikolai of Denmark.

During Denmark's defeat against Finland - Princess Mary and Prince Frederik were left shocked when footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match. Onsite paramedics performed CPR on the footballer before he was transferred to hospital where he is currently stable.

After the game, Princess Mary released a touching message to the footballer and his team. "The most important thing tonight is that Christian Eriksen is well under the circumstances," Mary wrote alongside a photo of the Danish team huddled together.

"It was touching to experience the amazing team spirit and support from players and fans, after the great scare we all got."

