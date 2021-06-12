Crown Princess Mary of Denmark releases heartfelt statement to footballer Christian Eriksen The sports star was playing in a Euro 2020 match against Finland

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has released a heartfelt statement to Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during a match on Saturday afternoon. The royal was attending the game in person when she, and thousands of football fans in the stadium and more watching from home, witnessed Christian fall during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Onsite paramedics performed CPR on the footballer before he was transferred to hospital where he is currently stable.

"The most important thing tonight is that Christian Eriksen is well under the circumstances," Mary wrote alongside a photo of the Danish team huddled together.

She also commemorated Christian's teammates, praising their "team spirit" following the events.

"It was touching to experience the amazing team spirit and support from players and fans, after the great scare we all got."

The midfielder collapsed as he prepared to grab the ball for a throw-in. Onsite paramedics quickly attended to the player, while his Danish teammates formed a shield around him.

People on the field were visibly shaken by the event, with some of the spectators seen with tears in their eyes.

The royal released a heartfelt tribute

The game was restarted at 7:30pm, with Finland emerging as the victors following a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo.

Those who commented on the royal's heartfelt tribute only left red heart emojis.

Prince William, who is president of the FA, also released a touching personal statement. "Encouraging news about Christian Eriksen, we are all thinking about him and his family," he wrote.

"Well done to the medical team and Anthony Taylor for their calm and swift action. W."

Christian is believed to be in a stable condition at hospital, with multiple outlets reporting that he is "awake in hospital and talking".

Christian is reported to be in a stable condition

Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik have four children, have four children, Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The family are keen on sports, and over the February half term released a fun video of them playing ice hockey using a frozen lake as a makeshift pitch.

The children were all heard having a fun time, cheering as they skated around on the ice.

The Danish royal family's pet border collie Grace can also be seen running around with the young royals. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary welcomed the pup in 2017 after the passing of their previous dog, Ziggy.

