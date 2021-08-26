The Queen's Norfolk home to host exciting events this weekend The monarch is currently on holiday in Scotland

The Queen is currently enjoying her summer break at Balmoral in Scotland, but royal fans can enjoy a series of special events at her Norfolk estate while she's away.

Sandringham's official Twitter account shared details of its upcoming concerts over the Bank Holiday weekend. Jools Holland with special guests will appear on Saturday 28 August while The English Symphony Orchestra will be performing The Proms on Sunday 29 August.

And to make the most of the stunning scenery of the Royal Parkland, guests can bring their own picnics, while catering and a fully licensed bar will also be available within the concert arena.

The estate holds many events throughout the year, including country fairs, theatre performances and the Run Sandringham 10k.

The monarch, 95, typically spends her winter break at her Sandringham estate and is usually joined by members of her family over the Christmas period.

While the royals did not attend the traditional Christmas Day church service last year due to the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their debuts in 2019.

The Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk

Her Majesty traditionally stays at Sandringham until 6 February – the anniversary of her father King George VI's death. Although throughout the pandemic, the Queen has mostly resided at Windsor Castle.

During her 69-year reign, the Queen has attended hundreds of musical performances. To mark her Golden Jubilee in 2002, the gardens of Buckingham Palace were used to stage a public concert for the first time, featuring performances by Queen, Elton John and Shirley Bassey.

A concert will also be staged outside the monarch's official London residence to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

For more information about Sandringham's events, visit sandringhamestate.co.uk/events

