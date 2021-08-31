Royal fans leave tributes for Princess Diana on 24th anniversary of her death – see photos The Princess passed away on 31 August 1997

Royal fans have been leaving tributes to Princess Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace for the 24th anniversary of her passing.

Among the tributes left on Tuesday to the late royal were dozens of pictures, including some hand-painted artwork, and a floral tribute carrying her name.

WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana

The gates were also adorned with Union Jacks, some of which were emblazoned with a photo of Diana's face, and some more flowers that had the letter 'D' in front of them.

A large banner was hung on the gates of Kensington Palace that marked her legacy, and finished with the words: "Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William & Prince Harry."

Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997. Her sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, were aged just 15 and 12 at the time.

Her funeral took place on 6 September 1997 at Westminster Abbey, attended by members of the royal family and a number of high-profile celebrities. Charles Spencer, the brother of the late royal, delivered a moving eulogy at the service, while thousands lined the streets to pay their respects.

Tributes were left for Princess Diana

Earlier on Tuesday, Earl Spencer shared a poignant picture of the flag flying at half mast at Diana's family home, Althorp House.

Charles' followers paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales in the comments, with one writing: "Sending you and your family a lot of love today."

Another said: "May she rest in peace forever our Princess," while a third added: "Eternally young and will be eternally remembered and missed."

To mark the anniversary, Kensington Palace made special arrangements to allow visitors to view a statue of Princess Diana from the Cradle Walk around the Sunken Garden.

The statue was officially unveiled by Diana's sons by Diana's sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, during a private ceremony on 1 July – which would have been their mother's 60th birthday.

The tributes marked the 24th anniversary of her passing

The artwork, cast in bronze and designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, shows the Princess surrounded by three children and depicts her in the later years of her life.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with Diana's name and the date of the unveiling, while a paving stone in front is engraved with an extract from the poem The Measure of A Man, which was in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the Princess.

Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden – one of the places Diana loved most at the palace – has been redesigned during the past two years and features more than 4,000 individual flowers, including forget-me-nots, which were adored by the Princess.

