Princess Charlene is a vision in form-fitting coat for family outing with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert stepped out with their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to take part in the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote at Monaco Cathedral on Friday evening.

The Princess looked elegant in an Emilia Wickstead white double-breasted longline coat, teamed with a pair of black trousers, a knitted scarf, a pair of heeled boots and black leather gloves.

© Getty The royals set alight a sailboat during the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote in the Principality of Monaco

The Monaco royals share nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Charlene's daughter looked just like her mum for the occasion, wearing a Burberry wool coat with the designer label's signature checked print, teamed with black jeans that were tucked into her brown knee-length leather boots.

The family resemblance didn't end there, as Prince Jacques channeled his father wearing a similar black longline coat, smart black shoes, and a cosy neck scarf.

© Getty Princess Charlene looked so stylish in a white Emilia Wickstead coat

A series of official photographs of the family were shared on the Palais Princier de Monaco's Instagram account, with a caption that translated as: "On Friday, January 26, the princely family attended the ceremony of the Salvation of the Most Holy Sacrament, presided by H.E Mgr Dominique-Marie David in the Chuch Sainte-Davote."

"After the religious celebration, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince James and Princess Gabriella kiss the symbolic boat."

Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 46

On Thursday, the family-of-four stepped out to celebrate Princess Charlene's 46th birthday.

Attending the Condamine Market, the royals were welcomed with a six-tiered cake to mark the special occasion.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene twinned with her daughter, Princess Gabriella as they were greeted with huge birthday cake

The royals were pictured admiring the incredible cake, which was draped in white and gold icing, and decorated with red ribbons and delicate gold butterflies.

Perfectly coordinated once again, the royal wore a grey fleece jumper with a matching grey scarf and a quilted brown gilet, while Princess Gabriella looked adorable in grey turtleneck knitwear and a brown tailored coat.