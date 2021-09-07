Princess Charlene sadly misses children's first day of school The royal is recovering from an ENT infection

Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently recovering from an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, which has rendered her unable to leave South Africa since May.

And because of this, the royal has been forced to miss out as her twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, six, attended their first day at school.

Instead, the children were accompanied by their father, Prince Albert, as they headed off to the François d'Assise–Nicolas Barré, a private Catholic school.

The twins were pictured in their school uniforms, and they were also both wearing masks emblazoned with the school's logo.

Jacques wore black trousers and a maroon polo shirt, while his sister was dressed in the same shirt, but with a skirt.

The Princess is currently in South Africa as she continues to recover. Last Wednesday, the royal "suddenly collapsed" but on Friday, the Palace confirmed that she was in good health.

The statement read: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection.

The royal had to miss the important milestone

"Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying."

Charlene was discharged on Thursday and returned to the lodge where she has been staying.

The former Olympic swimmer has previously said that she is hoping to travel back to Monaco in October, but Albert told People last week that it "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month. "I know she's said possibly 'late October,'" Albert said.

"But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

Last month, the royal was able to reunite with her husband and children for a short while, and she shared some heartwarming photos of herself cuddling the twins.

Charlene had a small reunion in August

Other photos showed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella beaming as they climbed trees. And Charlene even revealed a relatable parenting anecdote about her daughter in her caption.

She wrote: "I am so thrilled to have my family back with me (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

