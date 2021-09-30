Prince Andrew is all smiles as he drives to meet new granddaughter Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child this month

Prince Andrew has been pictured driving to meet his new granddaughter for the first time after his daughter, Princess Beatrice welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.

Beatrice welcomed her baby girl on 18 September, and a statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

The statement finished: "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

Prince Andrew has been staying at Balmoral with his mother, the Queen, and ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. In pictures obtained by The Sun, as he left, the royal was seen smiling and waving at the crowds.

Sarah left Balmoral several days ago, rushing to her daughter's side as she entered labour.

Prince Andrew was recently served legal papers by agents acting for Virginia Guiffre as she filed a civil case against him in a New York court.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter together

A document released earlier this month shows that an affidavit of service was served at his home on 27 August, however Andrew's lawyers attempted to argue against this.

However, on Friday they conceded that papers have been served, although they applied to extend the amount of days for when to set a court date, hoping to push it back to 29 October.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed the civil suit seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York, where the court documents claim she was "lent out for sexual purposes" by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein including while she was still a minor under US law.

The Duke has been staying at Balmoral

Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state's Child Victims Act, though Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout.

"In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law's protection," Ms Giuffre's lawsuit stated.

Prince Andrew, 61, has vehemently denied the allegations, and a spokesman for the Duke said there was "no comment" when she was asked to respond to Ms Giuffre's legal action.

