Princess Beatrice's royal baby name announcement - when can we expect it? The royal welcomed a baby girl with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 18 September

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child on 18 September, and the couple are yet to announce their daughter's name.

In comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex typically took around two days to confirm their children's names.

However, there is one key difference for Beatrice, in that she is not a working member of the royal family. The new mum, 33, has a role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti.

READ: Will Princess Beatrice name her daughter after sister Eugenie? Top 5 favourite royal baby names

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice welcomes arrival of baby girl

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, announced the name of her and Jack Brooksbank's son August 11 days after his birth on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

Eugenie and Jack formally introduced their baby boy to the world on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the new parents smiling as they held their baby son's tiny fingers, Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's birth story is so different to sister Eugenie's

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's baby will have a title but not Princess Eugenie's

Eugenie and Jack shared August's name after 11 days

Similarly, Beatrice and Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike also kept royal watchers waiting, choosing to announce their second child Lena's name nine days after the birth.

A spokeswoman for the couple at the time said: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth. It is just a name they liked."

Mike even took to Twitter to confirm how his daughter's name was announced, writing: "Pronounced like Lay-na."

Back in 1988, the Duke and Duchess of York took two weeks to confirm Princess Beatrice's name. The Queen also didn't share Prince Charles' moniker publicly for a month after his birth in 1948.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.