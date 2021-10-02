Kate Middleton and Prince William preparing for new change in their office Fancy working for the royal family?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making a major change to their busy team at Kensington Palace.

The royal couple are looking to hire a new Personal Assistant, to support the Cambridge family.

As the job advert on Daybook states, Prince William and Kate "require an experienced PA to provide comprehensive administrative support to a busy team."

The successful candidate will be responsible "for managing diaries, arranging meetings, organising and assisting with visits, events and travel" They will also handle all communication for the Cambridge family.

The position is a permanent contract and will require 37.5 hours of work per week, so what qualities is the royal household looking for in a candidate?

Well, according to the site, they are looking for someone with "excellent organisation and communication skills" and "willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks".

The Cambridges are looking to hire a new team member to support their busy team at Kensington Palace

It adds that the successful candidate should have experience "managing busy diaries and drafting correspondence" as well as the "ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times".

News of the exciting new vacancy comes after William shared a fresh glimpse inside the royal household in London and revealed that one of the rooms includes a sweetly sentimental feature.

In a recent video to promote the Earthshot Prize, the Duke could be seen speaking to the camera in front of an elephant ornament. The large silver piece could be an heirloom or perhaps a newer addition for their family home, but its significance is down to the animal.

Both William and his wife Kate have a love for wildlife, particularly elephants. During their royal tour of India, they fed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga National Park. In a recent ITV documentary, the royal also spoke out about the cruel hunting of elephants for their tusk.

We know that the Cambridges, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are big animal lovers, and Kate even held a tarantula earlier in the week. William was keen to hold a snake at the same event, but we didn't catch a glimpse of him near the spider.

