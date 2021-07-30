Peter Phillips reveals hardest part of Prince Philip's death - and it's heartbreaking Princess Anne's son paid tribute to his late grandfather

Peter Phillips has opened up about the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying that not being able to hug his grandmother, the Queen, was one of the hardest parts.

In a new interview with the BBC, the monarch's eldest grandson described the late Prince Philip as a "hugely influential fixture in our lives".

The father-of-two said many families who had lost someone during the pandemic would know how difficult it had been to comfort grieving loved ones.

WATCH: Peter Phillips gives heartbreaking interview about Prince Philip's death

"Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can," he said. "Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who's been lost."

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April.

The Queen had to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral amid COVID guidelines

Peter walked alongside his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry in the funeral procession at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Paying tribute to his late grandfather, Peter said: "Even though he was 99 years old, he lived a remarkable life and I think if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy."

He continued: "He was such a fixture in all of our lives and of course it's sad, of course we miss him."

Peter walked in the funeral procession with William and Harry

Peter, who shares daughters Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, with his former wife, Autumn, revealed that the Queen had been able to see her great-grandchildren.

He added: "They're exceptionally lucky to have had two great-grandparents who have lived as long as they have. My children certainly appreciate that and know that it's something special."

Peter, who is a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK, spoke to the BBC ahead of the Gatcombe Park Food and Drink Festival at his mother Princess Anne's Gloucestershire home, which he is organising.

He said that his own passion for the countryside had come from his late grandfather.

