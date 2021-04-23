Peter Phillips' personal Instagram account revealed – and he has the funniest handle The Queen's eldest grandchild is a fan of social media

While the royal family have official Instagram accounts to promote their duties and charitable causes as working members of The Firm, some royals who aren't in the spotlight as much have personal accounts and are less limited in what they post.

The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips, who is a non-working royal, even has a playful handle for his private Instagram account.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's secret Instagram account revealed

Peter goes by the name @pedrophillips15 and although he doesn't have a profile picture, the dad-of-two has shared over 150 posts. He also counts Sarah, Duchess of York as one of his famous followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Phillips walks between Princes William and Harry in funeral procession

Peter's estranged wife Autumn Phillips, née Autumn Kelly, who he quietly split from in September 2019, also has a private account under the handle @densilkelly and her profile photo is a throwback family picture of the ex-couple with their two young daughters Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine.

MORE: How Autumn Phillips is adjusting to single life with fun nights out and girls' weekends away

MORE: 10 royal marriages that ended in divorce

Despite splitting in 2019 and announcing their separation in early 2020, Peter and Autumn have remained on good terms and still live in Gloucestershire together to co-parent their daughters. There was no suggestion that the mother-of-two would relocate to her native Canada after the split as Autumn has clearly built a happy life for herself and her children in the UK.

Peter goes by the handle @pedrophillips15

Peter has also shown there's no bad blood between the pair as he often comments on photos in which his estranged wife appears. Autumn's best friend Anna-Louise Felstead, the older sister of Binky Felstead, shared a picture of the ladies washing a car last year.

"Never let it be said us @supercargb girls don't get stuck in! @hollandcooperclothing," Anna-Louise captioned her photo. Peter amusingly replied with a reference to Autumn, writing, "That's the closest I have ever seen @densilkelly get to washing a car!!" alongside a string of laughing and crying emojis.

The Queen's grandson is not a working royal

Part of the ex-couple's separation statement, which was released in 2020, read: "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

MORE: The signs that Peter and Autumn Phillips' marriage was on the rocks

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.