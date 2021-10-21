Kate Garraway has thanked Prince Charles for the support that he gave her and her family during husband Derek Draper's battle with coronavirus.

DISCOVER: GMB stars' private health battles revealed: Kate Garraway, Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, more

Derek contracted the illness last year and ended up being placed in an induced coma as he fought the worst of it. Although he has since returned home, he requires constant care. In her memoir about the ordeal, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that a member of the royal family had been in touch to support her, although at the time she declined to say who.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears following NTAs win

Given what she said to the Prince of Wales, it appears that he was the royal who was in touch, and at the Prince's Trust, she informed him that Derek's condition "did improve".

MORE: Kate Garraway supported by fans as she shares details of new health struggle

EXCLUSIVE: Dr Hilary details GMB colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

The 54-year-old said to Charles: "And you might not remember but you were very kind to me because my husband got very sick with Covid after the last Prince's Trust awards.

"You wrote to me and gave me help, so thank you very much… and he did improve."

In her book, Kate wrote: "One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal."

Kate looked stunning at the event in a gorgeous blue dress that featured a striking red floral pattern.

Kate looked beautiful at the event

Thursday night's Prince's Trust was an emotional time for Prince Charles, who was moved to tears by some of the stories that he heard.

MORE: Kate Garraway admits she kept aspects of husband Derek Draper's health private

READ: Kate Garraway makes surprising admission about husband Derek's COVID battle

In a speech, he praised winners for their achievements, as he said: "After what seems like an incredibly long time, and it really is marvellous to be together again, in person, after this delay of 18 months or so with this dreadful pandemic, and to share in the celebrations of all these wonderful young people.

Derek was placed in an induced coma during his battle with coronavirus

"I find their stories have moved me, made me laugh and cry. I can't tell you how proud I am of all of them and what they represent in terms of the incredible amount of effort and determination they've put into all this – and to win the awards!

SEE: Duchess Camilla meets woman suffering with life-changing condition that runs in the royal's family

MORE: Prince Charles makes endearing comment about Prince George's interest in climate change

"Which also, I think, says an awful lot about the Prince's Trust team, all those people who spend an enormous amount of time helping to build self-confidence and self-esteem amongst so many young people."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.