Prince Harry to return to New York to present special awards The Sussexes have just returned to California after a three-day trip

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to New York after his recent three-day trip to the city with wife Meghan.

Prince Harry will be back on the East Coast to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families "living with the invisible wounds of war" at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala on 10 November.

The event, held aboard the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid, comes the day before Armistice Day in the UK, known as Veterans Day in the US.

The Sussexes have just returned to their Santa Barbara home after campaigning for vaccine equity in New York on their first major public trip since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess commemorated Remembrance Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where they laid flowers and a wreath.

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi will also receive the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

The organisation focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness through affordable housing and shelter, including permanent supportive housing for veterans.

The frontman teamed up with Harry in February 2020, as he recorded a charity single, Unbroken, for the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in February 2020

Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, said: "We are extremely proud to bestow the inaugural Intrepid Valour Awards to five incredible individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and persevered through extraordinary circumstances.

"It is a core tenet of our institution to be there for our service members and veterans, who are always there for all of us.

"One of the ways we fulfil this commitment is by offering meaningful programmes that help veterans reintegrate into civilian life and build connection and community, including ones that specifically address mental health.

"We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honouring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform."

