Sarah Ferguson enjoys glamorous night out in Rome

Sarah, Duchess of York cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out for a Red Cross charity event at Rome's 16th film festival in Italy on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old looked elegant in a repeat floor-length red gown for the occasion, and accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings. Later, as she posed for a series of group photographs at the event, she added a two-tone military-style jacket.

Sarah was even presented with her very own personalised Red Cross jersey and a gorgeous bouquet of red and white roses, before dining with The President of the International Federation of Red Cross, Francesco Rocca.

The outing comes just days after the mother-of-two celebrated her 62nd birthday on Friday. Sarah shared a series of snaps on Instagram which gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations.

In one photo, the Duchess could be seen looking delighted as she prepared to blow out a candle on a slice of cake after celebrating her birthday with loved ones at an alfresco restaurant.

The Duchess with Francesco Rocca (left)

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much to everyone for the kind and thoughtful birthday messages."

In the other two photos, Sarah could be seen perched on a rock in front of a scenic view of the Scottish Highlands. It's likely that the snaps were taken on the Queen's Balmoral estate, where the royal was invited to spend her summer holidays this year.

The Duchess was presented with flowers and a personalised jersey

Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, also shared an image of the two of them to mark her mother's special day. Posting to her Instagram account, she shared a photo that showed the pair embracing each other. The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma.. @sarahferguson15."

The Duchess became a grandmother for the second time in September with the birth of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna.

Asked how gratifying it has been to watch both her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, become mothers in the past year, Sarah said exclusively at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year."

