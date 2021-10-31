Pippa Middleton has been photographed in the U.S while enjoying a break with her husband, James Matthews.

The couple were spotted by eagle-eyed royal fans on social media at the weekend and snapped walking from the back.

Mum-of-two Pippa wore a black top with a small handbag, what appeared to be pale pink trousers and sunglasses, with her hair casually tied back.

James was similarly casually dressed in a pale blue shirt and jeans. The photo was taken in Austin, Texas, where the couple are believed to have travelled, although it is unknown whether their children joined them.

Pippa and James share a son and a daughter: Arthur, three, and Grace, who is just seven months old. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is very close to her family, including brother James, who got married in France last month.

The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after being forced to postpone their wedding day because of the pandemic.

Alizée looked breath-taking in her summery gown - a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing which was even more special because it was the very dress that her new mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, wore on her own wedding day to husband Michael.

Pippa and husband James share two children

James previously revealed that his sisters are so supportive of his mental health and wellbeing that they even joined him in person for some of his cognitive behavioural therapy sessions.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: "That was actually a very, very big thing."

Confirming that Kate, Pippa, and their parents all attended, he said: "All of them. Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and sometimes together. And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working."

