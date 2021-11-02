The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report The monarch will be resting at Windsor Castle for the next two weeks

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas.

According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members of her family at Sandringham, after missing out last year due to lockdown.

While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm arrangements for this year, this Christmas is set to be a big change for Her Majesty compared to last.

READ: The Queen shares pride over Prince Charles and Prince William in touching video message

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip during COP26 address

In 2020, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent the festive season at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years, due to the pandemic.

While only the Earl and the Countess of Wessex were pictured attending church last year, it's likely that members of the royal family will once again take the traditional walk to the service in Sandringham in two months' time.

And like many families last year, no doubt the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will look forward to being together for the festive season after celebrating separately in 2020.

MORE: The Queen pictured driving at Windsor Castle in first public outing since hospital stay

MORE: Why the Queen has stopped horse riding - report

The royal family in Sandringham for Christmas 2019

In another significant change for the Queen this year, it will be her first Christmas without Prince Philip by her side. The Duke sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April.

The monarch was also unable to host her extended family get-together at Buckingham Palace last year, and may be keen to resume the tradition for 2021. Her royal household is yet to confirm any decisions.

Her Majesty has been advised to rest for the next two weeks, with doctors advising her that she can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time. This means the Queen has had to cancel her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November. However the palace has said the monarch intends to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.