Princess Eugenie reacts to the Queen's comments on Charles and William This is so sweet!

Princess Eugenie has praised members of the royal family for raising awareness about climate change at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The royal, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos and videos to show her support, including her grandmother the Queen's touching message.

"Brilliant beginning to the 20121 United Nations Climate Change Conference," Eugenie wrote above a clip of the monarch delivering her virtual address at the event in Glasgow.

In the video shared, the Queen says: "I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship."

Eugenie then reshared a video from Clarence House's Instagram account, showing her uncle Prince Charles delivering a passionate speech at the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit.

Eugenie praised her grandmother the Queen's touching message

The Prince of Wales warned: "Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, many of your countries I know are already feeling the devastating impact of climate change, through ever-increasing droughts, mudslides, floods, hurricanes, cyclones and wildfires, as we've just seen on that terrifying film.

"Any leader who has had to confront such life-threatening challenges knows that the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of prevention. So, I can only urge you, as the world's decision-makers, to find practical ways of overcoming differences so we can all get down to work, together, to rescue this precious planet and save the threatened future of our young people."

Eugenie reshared this image of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate

In her last post, mum-of-one Eugenie then reshared a photo of Charles, Camilla and her cousin, Prince William with his wife, Kate, as they attended the COP26 evening reception.

Alongside a clapping hand emoji, she highlighted the Queen's emotive message: "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them."

Eugenie does not carry out royal duties of her own, but she works with many charities and talks about important causes on social media. Following in the footsteps of her uncle Charles and cousin William, she co-authored a piece for Spears' November issue in which she hailed the ocean as "the best natural solution we have to climate change on the planet".

Over the weekend, Eugenie shared an adorable photo of her eight-month-old son August dressed as a blue monster for Halloween.

