The Queen continues work during rest period at Windsor Castle The monarch, 95, has cancelled some public appearances

The Queen has continued to undertake light, desk-based duties as she rests at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 95, held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday, according to the Court Circular.

Last Friday, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for the next two weeks.

It added: "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

Meanwhile, the Queen's daughter, the Princess Royal, held an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday on behalf of her mother. Naturalist Steve Backshall was among those to receive his MBE for services to charity and wildlife conservation from Princess Anne at the ceremony.

The Queen driving around her Windsor estate on Monday

The Queen will miss the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November during her rest period, however, Buckingham Palace said that it remains her "firm intention" to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

Earlier this week, the monarch was spotted driving her Jaguar car in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the senior royals attended events at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Her Majesty pulled out of an appearance at the UN Climate Change Conference but delivered a touching virtual address, in which she paid tribute to her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh's environmental work and revealed her pride for her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William as they continue in Prince Philip's footsteps.

