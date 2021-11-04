The Queen heads to Sandringham by helicopter after doctors give all-clear The monarch has left Windsor Castle

The Queen has travelled to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors gave her the all-clear this week.

According to The Mirror, the 95-year-old monarch was permitted to leave Windsor Castle so she could spend some time at her country home in Norfolk ahead of this year's Christmas festivities.

The news of her travels comes shortly after the Queen spent several days resting at her Berkshire residence following an overnight hospital stay last month.

Buckingham Palace then confirmed on Friday that royal doctors had advised her to rest for the next two weeks. The statement read: "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

The Queen will miss the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November during her rest period, however, Buckingham Palace said that it remains her "firm intention" to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

The Queen has left Windsor for Sandringham

It was also recently reported that the monarch is planning to host members of her family at Sandringham after missing out last year due to lockdown. While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm arrangements for this year, Christmas will be markedly different for Her Majesty.

In 2020, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent the festive season at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years, due to the pandemic.

Sandringham is where the royals tend to spend Christmas

While only the Earl and the Countess of Wessex were pictured attending church last year, it's likely that members of the royal family will once again take the traditional walk to the service in Sandringham in two months' time.

And like many families last year, no doubt the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will look forward to being together for the festive season after celebrating separately in 2020.

