Prince George's 'eyes lit up' after eating first ant - Bear Grylls reveals The British adventurer met the future king in 2019

Bear Grylls has revealed that Prince George's "eyes lit up" after eating his first ant.

The British adventurer, 47, spoke about his royal encounter at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's King's Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019, where he won both sailing races.

Speaking on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Bear revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, asked him to come and say hi to her grandson after revealing George was a big fan of Bear's interactive Netflix series.

As the pair began chatting, Bear says a stream of ants went across George's feet: "I said to him: 'Come on, we've got to eat one,' and he went, 'Really?'

"It was a privilege to give the future king his first ant and his eyes lit up as they do with anyone who's out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him, what a little hero."

When GMB's Susanna Reid asked Bear what ants taste like, Bear replied: "A little zingy, but that's a formic acid in the stomach and it's all vitamin C, it's OK."

Prince George with friends at the King's Cup Regatta in 2019

Bear first dropped the news that George had eaten his first ant on the day of the King's Cup. After accepting the winning trophy as part of the team for wildlife conservation charity, Tusk, the adventurer said: "And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done you."

Bear encountered many high-profile guests on his series Running Wild, including former US President Barack Obama, with whom he made tea from glacier water and shared a half-eaten salmon carcass.

