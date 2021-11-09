The Queen returns to Windsor Castle after private break at Sandringham The monarch intends to attend the Remembrance Sunday service

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after a private weekend away at her Sandringham estate, sources have said.

The 95-year-old monarch is thought to have flown back to the Berkshire royal residence by helicopter.

Her Majesty was told to rest for two weeks following an overnight hospital stay last month, with doctors advising her that she can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time.

This means the Queen has had to cancel her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November. However, Buckingham Palace has said the monarch intends to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

Over the weekend, she was pictured being taken for a drive around the Sandringham estate, with a separate Land Rover carrying one of her beloved corgis.

While the palace is yet to confirm arrangements for this year, the Queen will reportedly host her family at Sandringham for Christmas.

The Queen spent time at her Sandringham estate

Like many families last year, the royals spent the day apart due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, stayed at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.

This Christmas is set to be a poignant occasion for Her Majesty as it will be her first without her husband by her side. Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April.

While only the Earl and the Countess of Wessex were pictured attending church last year, it's likely that members of the royal family will once again take the traditional walk to the service in Sandringham in two months' time.

