The Queen to make exciting changes to Windsor Castle this month The monarch has spent a weekend privately at her Sandringham estate

The Queen has been enjoying a weekend break at her Norfolk estate, Sandringham, to continue her two-week rest period.

The monarch, 95, has mostly resided at Windsor Castle for the past 18 months during the pandemic, but she's expected to make some exciting changes to her Berkshire abode later this month.

Every year, the palace shares photographs of royal household staff preparing Windsor Castle for the festive season in December.

Highlights from last year include the installation of six Christmas trees at the royal residence, one of which was 20ft in height on display in St George's Hall.

The Norwegian Spruce tree was taken from the grounds of Windsor Great Park, and was dressed in 3,000 lights and hundreds of iridescent glass, red and gold mirrored ornaments.

The impressive 20ft Christmas tree at Windsor Castle last year

While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm arrangements for this year, the Queen will reportedly host her family at Sandringham for Christmas.

Like many families last year, the royals spent the day apart due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, stayed at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.

The Queen pictured at Christmas in 2019

In another significant change for the monarch this year, it will be her first Christmas without Prince Philip by her side. The Duke sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April.

Her Majesty was told to rest for two weeks following an overnight hospital stay last month, with doctors advising her that she can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time.

This means the Queen has had to cancel her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November. However, the palace has said the monarch intends to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

Over the weekend, she was pictured being taken for a drive around the Sandringham estate, with a separate Land Rover carrying one of her beloved corgis.

