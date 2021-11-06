The Queen spotted at Sandringham as she continues her recovery The monarch has been advised to rest for two weeks

Earlier this week, the Queen headed to Sandringham to continue her two-week rest period which she had been advised to undertake by doctors.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the monarch was spotted on Saturday morning being taken for a drive around the estate's grounds. And while she was only accompanied by the driver in the car, there was a separate Land Rover nearby carrying one of her beloved corgis. The royal looked stylish in a headscarf that was adorned with a butterfly design.

Her Majesty arrived in Sandringham on Thursday and according to The Mirror, she was permitted to leave Windsor Castle so she could spend some time at her country home in Norfolk ahead of this year's Christmas festivities.

The news of her travels comes shortly after the Queen spent several days resting at her Berkshire residence following an overnight hospital stay last month.

The Queen's health meant she had to miss the COP26 summit

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that royal doctors had advised her to rest for the next two weeks. The statement read: "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

The Queen will miss the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November during her rest period, however, Buckingham Palace said that it remains her "firm intention" to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

It was also recently reported that the monarch is planning to host members of her family at Sandringham after missing out last year due to lockdown. While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm arrangements for this year, Christmas will be markedly different for Her Majesty.

The Queen is known for her love of corgis

In 2020, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent the festive season at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years, due to the pandemic.

While only the Earl and the Countess of Wessex were pictured attending church last year, it's likely that members of the royal family will once again take the traditional walk to the service in Sandringham in two months' time.

And like many families last year, no doubt the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will look forward to being together for the festive season after celebrating separately in 2020.

