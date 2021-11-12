Sarah, Duchess of York is so passionate about kindness that she's even advocating to introduce a 'kindness quota' in schools. As she was named Chair of the newly formed International Montessori Ambassadors group in June, the Duchess revealed that one change she would love to see in Montessori schools was even more kindness.

She told HELLO!: "When Leonor Stjepic, CEO of the Montessori Group, said, 'What would you like to see in Montessori schools?' I said 'Kindness.' And I would love to talk to you about that.

"That is the KQ – kindness quotient from the Kindness Foundation. They made this KQ quota and what I would like to do is to bring the KQ into all Montessori schools so that young children, when they join, they have to tick the kindness quotient."

"The Duchess's compassion for others always shines through. And over the past 30 years, her kindness and support have played a key part in Teenage Cancer Trust changing the lives of thousands of young people with cancer for the better" - Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, of which Sarah is a patron

As someone who has been on the receiving end of cruel remarks in the past, Sarah truly appreciates the value of kindness. She has raised her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to always be kind and has pledged her support for HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness movement.

For over 30 years, the Duchess has been committed to supporting children and young people's causes. She founded Children in Crisis in 1993 to provide education to forgotten children around the world; the charity has educated over 1.4 million children.

She is also a patron and longtime supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust and introduced her daughters to the organisation; both Beatrice and Eugenie are now honorary patrons.

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, told HELLO!: "The Duchess's compassion for others always shines through. And over the past 30 years, her kindness and support have played a key part in Teenage Cancer Trust changing the lives of thousands of young people with cancer for the better. We're incredibly grateful for her tireless support and her place on the Kind List is so very well deserved."

Sarah also supports Humanitas, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Teen Cancer America, Children's Air Ambulance, the British Heart Foundation, Julia's House and Key to Freedom.

Amid the pandemic last year, the mother-of-two even set up Sarah's Trust, whose aim is to provide vital support to the world's most vulnerable children, and to broaden Sarah's support to more charities working in the field.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.