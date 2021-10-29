Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait We're so excited

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon.

The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.

WATCH: Saraf Ferguson describes the Queen as her greatest mentor

She made the announcement in a video released on her social media channels, sharing with fans that she is "so excited to launch a historical romance book club with my publisher Mills & Boon".

"Like them, I'm passionate about telling women's stories, giving those who have been silenced a voice and promoting women's literacy," she added.

"Too often, women’s lives can be overlooked by history. In my debut novel Her Heart for a Compass, I brought one such woman – my great-great aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott – to life.

"Now I want to celebrate other authors who are telling women’s stories. I hope that the book club readers will be entertained, enlightened and empowered by the novels that we are going to read together."

The club will launch on 5 November

Mills & Boon were equally as excited, as they shared: "Sarah, Duchess of York is an authority in historical research and in telling the stories of women's lives.

"The success of Her Heart for a Compass, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, proves her passion and expertise in historical romance. We're delighted to partner with her on this book club and know it will bring new readers to the novels and writers that the Duchess has selected."

The Duchess is a published author

Her Heart for a Compass was co-written by Marguerite Kaye, a novelist who has sold over a million copies of her own books. Sarah has had a life-long passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history.

However, the club doesn't meant that the Duchess is abandoning her own writing career as her second novel, also co-written with Marguerite, will be released in 2022.

