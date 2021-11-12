The Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne has devoted her life to public service and often tops the charts for being the hardest-working member of the royal family every year.

While her engagements sometimes receive less publicity than her relatives', she has one of the busiest schedules and is involved with over 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas.

Anne started undertaking public work at the age of 18 when she opened an educational and training centre in Shropshire in 1969. Since then, she has established significant and ongoing relationships with a number of charities and organisations across the Commonwealth.

She has also served as President of Save the Children UK since 1970, a role that has taken her to see the charity's projects in China, Cambodia, Botswana, Madagascar and the Philippines.

The Princess Royal, who is a talented equestrian and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, also spearheaded the creation of charities Transaid, Riders for Health, and The Carers' Trust.

